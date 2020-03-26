Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 104 new cases, Japan total count tops 2000

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that South Korea confirmed 104 new coronavirus cases on early Thursday, with the total tally at 9,241.

Five more deaths were reported, taking up the death toll to 131.

414 more fully recovered coronavirus patients were released, total cured people stood at 4,144, the body added.

Among other updates, the US total count has reached 68,568 cases, with 1,035 deaths confirmed so far.

The New York state saw a surge in the number of infections by 69% from Monday, bringing up the total tally at 3,750. Meanwhile, the Colarado state issued a state-wide stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, Japanese Health Ministry announced in the last minutes, the country confirmed 98 new virus cases and two new deaths. The total count stands at 2,003, with 712 of those were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The death toll is at 55, with 10 on the ship.

Singapore set a new record daily, with 73 new cases reported vs. 54 previous. The total number of COVID-19 cases are higher at 631.

India’s tally stands at 606, including 10 deaths.

Market reaction

Markets turned sour in Asia this Thursday following reports that some US Some legislators on both sides of the aisle still threatened to hold up the US coronavirus relief bill.

The US equity futures tumbled with the Asian equities and Treasury yields while USD/JPY dropped sharply below 111.00. The Aussie slumped over 1% to test 0.5870 levels.