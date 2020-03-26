Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 104 new cases, Japan total count tops 2000

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that South Korea confirmed 104 new coronavirus cases on early Thursday, with the total tally at 9,241.
Five more deaths were reported, taking up the death toll to 131.
414 more fully recovered coronavirus patients were released, total cured people stood at 4,144, the body added.
Among other updates, the US total count has reached 68,568 cases, with 1,035 deaths confirmed so far.
The New York state saw a surge in the number of infections by 69% from Monday, bringing up the total tally at 3,750. Meanwhile, the Colarado state issued a state-wide stay-at-home order.
Meanwhile, Japanese Health Ministry announced in the last minutes, the country confirmed 98 new virus cases and two new deaths. The total count stands at 2,003, with 712 of those were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The death toll is at 55, with 10 on the ship.
Singapore set a new record daily, with 73 new cases reported vs. 54 previous. The total number of COVID-19 cases are higher at 631.
India’s tally stands at 606, including 10 deaths.
- China's Hubei province reports total of 67,801 coronavirus cases and 3,169 deaths at end of March 25
Market reaction
Markets turned sour in Asia this Thursday following reports that some US Some legislators on both sides of the aisle still threatened to hold up the US coronavirus relief bill.
The US equity futures tumbled with the Asian equities and Treasury yields while USD/JPY dropped sharply below 111.00. The Aussie slumped over 1% to test 0.5870 levels.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY finds buyers near 110.50 ahead of US coronavirus relief bill vote
USD/JPY is off the lows but trades below 111 as we moved through Asia and the mood shifts surrounding the US Congress's inability to come together and agree on a stimulus plan. All eyes on the US stimulus bill vote.
AUD/USD drops 1.0%, below 0.5900, as US Senate members jostle over the aid package
AUD/USD declines following the pullback from the weekly top. US Democrats show disappointment from the US bill, which could delay the final voting on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package. Coronavirus fears renew amid fresh headlines from Japan and the UK.
Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy
Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.
Gold struggles to cheer US dollar weakness
Gold is flashing red in Asia despite the weakness in the US dollar, its biggest nemesis. The US Senate is back on track to pass the fiscal stimulus bill. Coronavirus cases continue to rise and could keep markets from cheering the approval of stimulus bill.
