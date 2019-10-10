US commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: China trade practices have gotten worse

The US is not opposed to trade with China, however, the latter's trade practices have gotten worse, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

Key quotes

The US would prefer not to use tariffs, but tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to our concerns

China causes massive market dislocations due to overcapacity and dumping excess production

If China abides by global trade rules every nation will benefit

China's value add to Australian economy is "shockingly limited"