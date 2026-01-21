TRENDING:
US Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trade deal with EU is durable

United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the trade deal between the European Union and Washington is long-lasting.

Additional remarks

EU-US trade deal is very durable.

We are doing a study on drones and robots from China.

Market reaction

There seems to be no meaningful impact of Lutnick's comments on the US Dollar, as they offer no breakthrough on the US-EU trade outlook. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is off from intraday highs after giving back early gains, trades marginally higher around 98.60.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.13%-0.16%-0.03%-0.23%-0.27%0.11%
EUR-0.04%0.09%-0.19%-0.07%-0.27%-0.31%0.07%
GBP-0.13%-0.09%-0.30%-0.16%-0.36%-0.40%-0.02%
JPY0.16%0.19%0.30%0.12%-0.07%-0.12%0.26%
CAD0.03%0.07%0.16%-0.12%-0.20%-0.24%0.14%
AUD0.23%0.27%0.36%0.07%0.20%-0.04%0.34%
NZD0.27%0.31%0.40%0.12%0.24%0.04%0.38%
CHF-0.11%-0.07%0.02%-0.26%-0.14%-0.34%-0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

