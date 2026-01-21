US Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trade deal with EU is durable

United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the trade deal between the European Union and Washington is long-lasting.

EU-US trade deal is very durable.



We are doing a study on drones and robots from China.

There seems to be no meaningful impact of Lutnick's comments on the US Dollar, as they offer no breakthrough on the US-EU trade outlook. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is off from intraday highs after giving back early gains, trades marginally higher around 98.60.