US Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Japan's $550 bln package commits significantly to US power sector -Nikkei

White House Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick unveils major plans of Japan about their $550 billion commitment to invest in the United States (US) economy, in an interview with Nikkei.

Additional comments

Japan's $550 bln package focuses on power, pipelines, things that are fundamental to national security and have virtually no risk.



10 to 12 Japanese companies involved in areas such as power supply and shipbuilding are preparing to explore investment opportunities in the US.



Japanese companies would provide gas turbines, transformers, and cooling systems to help expand US generation capacity



Washington will likely relax regulations on visas to enable foreign workers to come to the US to build factories and train Americans.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has not reacted positively to the news and trades 0.15% lower to near 98.75 at the time of writing.