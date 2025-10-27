US Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Japan's $550 bln package commits significantly to US power sector -Nikkei
White House Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick unveils major plans of Japan about their $550 billion commitment to invest in the United States (US) economy, in an interview with Nikkei.
Additional comments
Japan's $550 bln package focuses on power, pipelines, things that are fundamental to national security and have virtually no risk.
10 to 12 Japanese companies involved in areas such as power supply and shipbuilding are preparing to explore investment opportunities in the US.
Japanese companies would provide gas turbines, transformers, and cooling systems to help expand US generation capacity
Washington will likely relax regulations on visas to enable foreign workers to come to the US to build factories and train Americans.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has not reacted positively to the news and trades 0.15% lower to near 98.75 at the time of writing.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.26%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.67%
|-0.25%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.53%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|-0.40%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.56%
|-0.12%
|0.11%
|CAD
|0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|0.01%
|-0.53%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|AUD
|0.67%
|0.53%
|0.40%
|0.56%
|0.53%
|0.39%
|0.66%
|NZD
|0.25%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|-0.39%
|0.24%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|-0.66%
|-0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
