US Commerce Sec. Ross: Not aware China opened gate to US agriculture imports

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he is not aware that China has opened the gate to the U.S. agriculture imports, per Reuters.

Regarding big tech companies' waiver application to continue supplying Huawei, "Will deal with Huawei waiver applications within next few weeks," Ross explained. "US is continuing to watch everything about Huawei very closely, including reports about work with North Korea."

The S&P 500 Technology Index seems to be ignoring these comments and was last flat on the day at 1432.36 points.