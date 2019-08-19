US Commerce Sec. Ross: Concerned about how Fed policy is affecting dollar

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

During an interview with Fox Business today, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that he was very concerned about how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy was affecting the strength of the dollar.

Regarding the yield curve inversion, Ross said that there will eventually be a recession but yield inversion was not as reliable of an indicator as people thought.

There was no reaction from the market to these comments and the US Dollar Index continues to cling to small daily gains above the 98.20 handle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

