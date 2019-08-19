US Commerce Sec. Ross: Concerned about how Fed policy is affecting dollar

During an interview with Fox Business today, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that he was very concerned about how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy was affecting the strength of the dollar.

Regarding the yield curve inversion, Ross said that there will eventually be a recession but yield inversion was not as reliable of an indicator as people thought.

There was no reaction from the market to these comments and the US Dollar Index continues to cling to small daily gains above the 98.20 handle.