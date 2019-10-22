US-China trade tensions impacted on Thailand’s exports – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist M.Udomkerdmongkol reviewed the recent exports data from Thailand.

Key Quotes

“Thailand’s Sep exports dropped 1.4% y/y with value of US$20.4 billion because of a global economic slowdown and the US-China trade dispute”.

“Sep imports contracted 4.2% y/y led by lower imports of raw materials, crude oil and capital goods”.

“For the first nine months of 2019, exports and imports fell 2.1% y/y and 3.7% y/y, respectively”.

“Thailand’s exports are expected to decline 2.5% this year amid slower global growth prospects”.