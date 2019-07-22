US: Chicago Fed's National Activity Index improves to -0.02 in June

Chicago Fed's National Activity Index comes in at -0.02 in June.

US Dollar Index doesn't pay any mind to the data, stays in the positive territory.

The monthly data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed that the National Activity Index rose to -0.02 in June from -0.03 in May and fell short of the market expectation of 0.1.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, ignored the data and was last up 0.15% on the day at 97.22.

"The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) ticked up to –0.02 in June from –0.03 in May. One of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index increased from May, and two of the four categories made negative contributions to the index in June. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, ticked up to –0.26 in June from –0.27 in May," the publication read.