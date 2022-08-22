- Chicago Fed National Activity Index moved into positive territory in July.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 108.00 after the data.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) improved to 0.27 in July from -0.25 (revised from -0.19) in June.
"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, edged up to –0.05 in July from –0.08 in June," the publication further read. "Fifty-five of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in July, while 30 made negative contributions. Fifty-five indicators improved from June to July, while 30 indicators deteriorated. Of the indicators that improved, 17 made negative contributions."
Market reaction
This report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.26% on a daily basis at 108.40.
