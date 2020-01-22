US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index drops to -0.35 from 0.41

- Chicago Fed's National Activity Index drops into negative territory in December.
- US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in tight range above 97.50.
The economic growth in the US slowed down in December with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) dropping to -0.35 from 0.41 in November. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation of -0.3 as well.
"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, edged down to –0.27 in December from –0.25 in November," Chicago Fed noted in its publication. "Twenty-five of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in December, while 60 made negative contributions."
Market implications
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored this data and was last down 0.08% on the day at 97.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Rewards of Economic patience
Overnight rate expected to be unchanged after rate decision. Canadian economy projected to improve following US-China trade pact. BOC has the highest base rate of the seven major central banks.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.