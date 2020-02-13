US: CDC confirms 14th case of China coronavirus, airlines extend China flight cancellations into late April

With the number of new coronavirus confirmed cases in China Hubei province reported on Thursday to be 14,840, almost 10 times the number reported a day earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the 14th case of coronavirus with the patient in San Diego.

CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said: “The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month.”

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” said Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

Separately, it was reported that United Airlines will extend cancellations of all US flights to China through late April due to the coronavirus epidemic. Flights will resume starting April 24th.

“The US government has placed new restrictions on travellers to the United States who have visited China, barring nearly all non-US residents if they have been in China within the last 14 days,” Reuters reports.