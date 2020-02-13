US: CDC confirms 14th case of China coronavirus, airlines extend China flight cancellations into late April

With the number of new coronavirus confirmed cases in China Hubei province reported on Thursday to be 14,840, almost 10 times the number reported a day earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the 14th case of coronavirus with the patient in San Diego.
CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said: “The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month.”
“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” said Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.
Separately, it was reported that United Airlines will extend cancellations of all US flights to China through late April due to the coronavirus epidemic. Flights will resume starting April 24th.
“The US government has placed new restrictions on travellers to the United States who have visited China, barring nearly all non-US residents if they have been in China within the last 14 days,” Reuters reports.
- Coronavirus update killing risk assets, AUD/JPY -0.66% in a heartbeat
- USD/CNH slips from three-day high to below 6.9800 following clarifications on coronavirus
- China's top envoy to the UN : China's efforts are achieving positive results, has the ability and confidence to defeat the coronavirus outbreak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears
AUD/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows of 0.6708 but the bears remain in the game amid downbeat Australian Inflation Expectations and renewed fears over the China coronavirus outbreak.
USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears
USD/JPY declines to 109.90 as the Tokyo open welcomes fresh risk aversion wave on Thursday. The recent surge in coronavirus cases from Hubei changed the markets’ bias towards riskier assets.
US CPI January Preview: Inflation’s academic exercise
The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to add 0.2% in January as it did in December. Annual inflation will be 2.4% in January following 2.3% in December. Core inflation is projected to rise 0.2% in January after December’s 0.1% gain and to be 2.2% from 2.3%.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.