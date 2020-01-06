US army tells Iraq it is preparing to “move out” – AFP

The US army has told Iraq in an official letter that it is preparing to "move out", according to AFP News Agency. The growing calls for the departure of roughly 5,000 US troops may prove impossible to ignore.
Supposed official letter sent
Source: Twitter
This news comes following Iraq’s Parliament calling for the expulsion of US troops from the country on Sunday in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general. The news is in stark contrast to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's dismissal of the Iraqi Parliament’s vote Sunday.
“We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign. And we’ll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe," Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday, “We’ll have to take a look at what we do when the Iraqi leadership and government makes a decision,” he said. “But the American people should know we’ll make the right decision.”
There are, however, concerns that a pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the fight against ISIS and allow its resurgence. It is unclear as to whether Trump will be now retracting his threats of sanctions on Iraq should US troops be expelled from the country. "We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump said aboard Air Force One, according to a pool report. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame." Trump essentially wants to be paid back for the costs of being there and leaving. "We have a very extraordinarily expensive airbase that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," Trump said.
FX implications
Risk-off remains the preferred approach to the FX space while markets sit back and wait to see whether Iran and proxies in Iraq (such as the Shia militias) will follow through with their retaliation threats.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected by sellers around 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, but its bullish potential is limited, unable to recapture the 1.1200 level. Middle-East tensions keep weighing on investors’ mood.
Aussie the weakest heading into Asia
The AUD/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day, approaching the 0.6900 level and at risk of extending its decline, despite the better performance of high-yielding assets.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY recovers above 108.30 as risk flows return
The USD/JPY pair rose above the 108 handle during the early trading hours of the American session and continued to push higher as the improving market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.