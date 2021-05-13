US: Annual PPI rises to 6.2% in April vs. 5.9% expected

Annual PPI in US rose sharply in April.

US Dollar Index posts small daily losses after the data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand rose to 6.2% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2% in March, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 5.9%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core PPI increased to 4.1% from 3.1%, compared to analysts' estimate of 3.7%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower with the initial market reaction and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 90.70.