US: Annual core PCE Price Index ticked down to 1.7% in September as expected

Annual core inflation fell to 1.7% in September as expected.

US Dollar Index remained apathetic to the data.

The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, edged down to 1.7% on a yearly basis in September from 1.8% and came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index stayed unchanged.

Further details of the publication revealed that the PCE Price Index, which includes food and energy prices, rose 1.3% annually and remained steady monthly. Additionally, personal income and personal spending rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, in September and both of these figures matched analysts' estimates.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these reading and was last down 0.17% on the day at 97.28.