US: Annual core PCE Price Index dropped to 1% in April

Annual core PCE Price Index fell more than expected in April.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory near 98.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index declined to -0.5% on a monthly basis in April from -0.2%, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index slumped to 0.5% from 1.3%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of information, dropped to 1% and came in slightly lower than the market expectation of 1.1%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen down 0.45% on the day at 98.02.