US: A peak in new coronavirus case growth seen 3-4 days ago – JP Morgan

In the view of Marko Kolanovic, a quantitative strategist at JPMorgan, they have seen a peak in the new case growth of coronavirus in the US.

"We believe we've seen a peak in new case growth in the US 3-4 days ago.

Deaths will peak in about a week.

So, we look for a limited reopening of the economy in 1-2 weeks.

We think we will be able to recover the losses in equities sometime next year."