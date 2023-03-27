US 10-Year Treasury Yields have pulled back after forming a lower peak near 4.09% earlier this month. The decline is set to continue towards 3.07%, economists at Société Générale report.
Correction towards 3.07%?
“An initial bounce is not ruled out, however, last week's high of 3.65%/3.70% should provide resistance.”
“Daily MACD has entered negative territory denoting possibility of potential downside.”
“Holding below 3.65%/3.70%, ongoing down move is expected to persist towards the lower limit of a multi-month channel at 3.17% and projections of 3.07%/3.02%.”
