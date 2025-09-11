The US Dollar (USD) retreated on Thursday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) down 0.3% over the session, weighed down by the publication of US inflation data.
Market attention now turns to the release of the Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for September, due on Friday at 14:00 GMT.
Markets are anticipating a reading of 58.0, close to the previous month's 58.2, after a sharp decline in August due to a resurgence of inflation concerns and tighter conditions for the purchase of durable goods.
Against a backdrop of uncertain monetary policy, this statistic could rekindle debate over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory.
Investors will be watching for the slightest sign of improvement or deterioration in consumer confidence, a crucial barometer for the direction of consumer spending and, by extension, of US economic momentum.
Confidence at half-mast, reflecting persistent economic tension
The Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, compiled by the University of Michigan, stood at 58.2 points in August, down from 61.7 in July, marking its first decline in four months.
This decline, albeit moderate, reflects a return to caution among American households. As survey director Joanne Hsu explained, "The decline in confidence is widespread, regardless of income level, age or financial wealth".
Households remain concerned about the persistent rise in prices: 43% of respondents feel that inflation is eroding their standard of living, the highest rate in five months.
Purchasing conditions for durable goods suffered particularly badly, reaching their lowest level in a year, especially for automobiles, affected by soaring prices and customs tariffs. Indeed, nearly 62% of consumers cited tariffs as a negative factor, the highest level since last May.
This deterioration in economic perception is accompanied by growing pessimism about the job market. In August, 63% of those surveyed expected unemployment to rise over the next 12 months, compared with just 37% a year earlier.
Cautiousness is also evident in inflation expectations, with a one-year price increase forecast of 4.8%, in line with rising tariff tensions.
DXY technical analysis: The US Dollar retreats in line with its current trend
US Dollar Index 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
The US Dollar Index retreats on Thursday, breaking below a static support level at 97.60, which may strengthen the downtrend pressure in the short term.
Thus, the downtrend that has lasted since August remains in effect, with the Greenback in a bearish channel on the 4-hour chart.
A breakout from this channel, currently between 97.25 and 98.55, remains necessary before we can consider a more significant impetus — on the downside as well as the upside.
While the current trend is largely dictated by expectations of a Fed rate cut in September, Friday’s consumer data could provide additional information on the extent of the rate cut to come, and above all, on the trajectory the Fed could follow for the rest of the year. This, of course, should have ample influence on the US Dollar price.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.34%
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|-0.34%
|-0.39%
|EUR
|0.34%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|0.23%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.22%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.40%
|-0.17%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|0.40%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|0.22%
|0.40%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.34%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.39%
|0.10%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
