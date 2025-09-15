The US Dollar (USD) continues to lose ground on Monday, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) shedding 0.2% on the day, as markets await the closely watched August Retail Sales figures, due on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT.
The consensus is for a moderate 0.3% rise in Retail Sales, compared with 0.5% in July, but some analysts, such as Terra Bull Market, are anticipating a firmer reading of around 0.4% thanks to a price effect on fuels and the continued strength of online retailing.
This report, which comes on the eve of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, could weigh heavily on market sentiment. A better-than-expected figure would revive the scenario of a stronger-than-expected US economy.
Conversely, a disappointing figure would confirm signals of a slowdown in consumption and could weaken the Greenback in the short term. The USD on the Forex market on Monday, therefore, remains suspended on this key publication, against a backdrop of great uncertainty on the monetary policy for the end of the year.
Consumption under pressure
At the heart of the US Dollar's evolution, the dynamics of American consumption are an essential indicator of economic resilience. In July, Retail Sales rose by a solid 0.5%, buoyed by a 1.6% increase in automobile sales, a 0.8% rise in e-commerce, and even a 0.7% increase in gas station sales, while the restaurant sector dipped slightly. It is precisely this composition that makes August's reading more uncertain.
On the one hand, gasoline prices continued to climb in August. According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), average prices rose from $3.25 to $3.32 per gallon, which should mechanically boost sales in this sector.
The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.9% for energy and 0.6% for food at home, all of which point to an upward reading of the overall figure.
The other pillar is e-commerce, which continues to demonstrate its solidity, buoyed by the back-to-school period and anticipated purchases in the face of price uncertainties.
The Retail Monitor platform (NRF/Affinity) reports a monthly growth of 0.5% excluding autos and fuels, and even 0.26% for their control group (excluding autos, gas and restaurants).
Bank of America reports a 0.4% rise in card spending in August, consistent with positive but cautious consumer spending.
DXY technical analysis: The Greenback keeps moving backward
US Dollar Index 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
The US Dollar Index retreats on Monday, as the downtrend that has lasted since August remains in effect, with the Greenback in a bearish channel on the 4-hour chart.
A breakout from this channel, currently between 97.25 and 98.55, remains necessary before we can consider a more significant impetus — on the downside as well as the upside.
While the current trend is largely dictated by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, Tuesday’s Retail Sales data could provide additional information on the extent of the rate cut to come, and above all, on the trajectory the Fed could follow for the rest of the year. This, of course, should have ample influence on the US Dollar price.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.26%
|-0.34%
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.25%
|-0.26%
|EUR
|0.26%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.34%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.34%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.25%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|CHF
|0.26%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1750 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD gains traction on Monday and trades above 1.1750, supported by hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials. Ahead of Wednesday's critical Fed policy announcements, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3600
GBP/USD retreats slightly but remains in positive territory after setting a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 earlier in the day. Traders might be looking to adjust their positions ahead of this week's critical Fed and BoE policy meetings, limiting the pair's volatility.
Gold rises above $3,660 as US yields turn south
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades above $3,660 after falling toward $3,620 in the European session on Monday. Growing expectations for a dovish tilt in the Fed's policy outlook weigh on US T-bond yields and allow XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed set to fire up markets, and there's much more in store Premium
Inflation is not too hot, but the job market is more worrying – that is the growing narrative about the US economy. Now, the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates, in a decision with many moving parts. And there's more in store.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.