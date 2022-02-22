UN Security Council emergency meeting on Russia’s move underway – Live stream

The United Nations (UN) Security Council emergency meeting is now underway to discuss the Russian government’s recognition of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and its order to deploy Russian troops to them.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, said that she regrets the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported 'peacekeeping mission'.
Additional quotes
UN fully committed to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognized borders.
'Risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs'.
Market reaction
Gold price is keeping its range around $1,910, holding gains amid a 0.30% drop in the S&P 500 futures, as investors remain on the edge amid the Ukraine crisis.
