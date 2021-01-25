UK’s Truss: Making good progress with New Zealand

“We have made great progress so far, and I look forward to taking negotiations up a gear in the third round,” the UK Trade Minister Liz Truss said Monday.
Additional quotes
“New Zealand is a vital ally that shares our belief in free enterprise, democracy and the importance of being tough on countries who don’t play fair.”
“We want a deal that pushes new frontiers in areas like digital and data and the environment, and delivers for people across the UK.”
Meanwhile, a source close to the talks said, “kiwi wine would be cut to 0 percent tariffs - so should mean cheaper Oyster Bay and Marlborough wine for punters. The deal isn’t done yet, but we’ve made good progress,” The Sun reported.
Market implications
With a free trade deal on the cards between both the sides, the kiwi bulls remain unimpressed alongside the cable traders.
NZD/USD clings to size-able gains above 0.7200 and GBP/USD defends the 1.3700 barrier, as of writing.
