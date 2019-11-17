UK’s Raab: It’s not “remotely likely” that UK could leave without a deal, Cable tested 1.2930

Reuters reports Sunday’s comments delivered by the UK Foreign Minister Raab while speaking in a BBC TV interview.
When asked by if the UK could leave without a deal, Raab said: "No ... I don't think it's remotely likely."
He explained that it's not "remotely likely" that the UK would leave the EU without agreeing on a free trade deal at the end of a post-Brexit transition period.
Meanwhile, with the UK opinion polls showing the Conservatives in the lead and following the Brexit Party leader Farage’s stepping from the 43 additional constituencies, where the Labour won, the GBP/USD pair saw a minor 9-pips bullish gap at the weekly opening.
The Cable then went on to hit fresh ten-day highs at 1.2928, currently trading near 1.2918 levels, still up +0.18%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery could continue in the short-term
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground Friday, ending the week with modest gains at around 1.1050. The American dollar extended its slide as speculative interest couldn’t find a reason to keep on buying it.
GBP/USD: Sellers lurk around 4-week-old trendline amid overbought RSI
With the GBP/USD buyers’ failure to cross nearly a one-month-old falling trend line, a short-term rising support line gains market attention. The quote seesaws near 1.2917 during the early Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Pressuring resistance but without enough strength
The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its weekly losses last Friday, closing the week in the red at around 108.80. Demand for safe-haven assets eased despite persistent tensions between the US and China.
Gold could retest 1474.00 if it pulls through at 1469.50
Gold prices reversed to the upside against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday 13/11/2019 after breaking through 1456.00 and reached 1474.00 on Friday's trades before pulling back to 1462.65.
Week Ahead: UK election campaign steps up a gear
There will likely be plenty of US-China trade-related headlines to drive stock indices, which hit new highs in the US on Friday. We would have to think that much of the optimism is already priced in given the sharp gains on Wall Street over the past several weeks.