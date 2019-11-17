UK’s Raab: It’s not “remotely likely” that UK could leave without a deal, Cable tested 1.2930

Reuters reports Sunday’s comments delivered by the UK Foreign Minister Raab while speaking in a BBC TV interview.

When asked by if the UK could leave without a deal, Raab said: "No ... I don't think it's remotely likely."

He explained that it's not "remotely likely" that the UK would leave the EU without agreeing on a free trade deal at the end of a post-Brexit transition period.

Meanwhile, with the UK opinion polls showing the Conservatives in the lead and following the Brexit Party leader Farage’s stepping from the 43 additional constituencies, where the Labour won, the GBP/USD pair saw a minor 9-pips bullish gap at the weekly opening.

The Cable then went on to hit fresh ten-day highs at 1.2928, currently trading near 1.2918 levels, still up +0.18%.