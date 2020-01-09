UK’s Raab: Iranian missile shot down the plane

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab crossed wires on early Friday morning in Asia. The British diplomat joins the chorus of global leaders who allege Iran behind the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that killed 176 people on board.
FX implications
With the global evidence mounting pressure on Iran, this seems that the nation might choose to de-escalate its war signals, which in turn can help the USD/JPY, currently around 109.54, while also likely to extend Gold’s latest pullback.
