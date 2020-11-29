UK’s Raab: Brexit talks in 'reasonable position'

Amid growing worries concerning the Brexit trade deal, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab crossed wires, via Reuters quoting comments from Sky News, during the weekend.

The diplomat said, “Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing.”

The British policymaker also mentioned that the talks are in the final session while also conveying fears while saying that the European Union (EU) had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline.

GBP/USD nurses recent losses…

The news seems to have joined the vaccine hopes to favor the GBP/USD prices to mark the upside gap on the week’s start, currently wavering near 1.3325 during the early Monday’s Asian session.

