UK's Jenrick: We do not want to do a second national lockdown

Commenting on the likelihood of a nationwide lockdown, the UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that “we do not want to do a second national lockdown.”

Further comments

“Will continue taking local action against virus.”

“Local lockdowns continue to be the best approach. “

“We will do everything that we can to avoid that.”

“Talks with local leaders on local lockdowns need to be speeded up.”

“Clear policy of the govt is to avoid a full national lockdown.”

“In conversations with Leeds and west Yorkshire leaders over move to tighter restrictions.”

“Will have to wait and see whether new tiered measures will be effective, too early to say.”

Market reaction

Despite the upbeat remarks, GBP/USD is seeing some fresh offers running through, dragging the rates back to the 1.3000 level.

The spot still adds 0.20% on the day, retreating from daily highs of 1.3026.