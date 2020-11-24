UK’s Gove: EU needs to move too for Brexit deal

The European Union (EU) must be flexible too if both sides want to reach a Brexit deal, the British Cabinet Minister said on Tuesday, as cited by Reuters.

Key quotes

“I hope that we will be able to secure a good deal with the European Union.”

“The European Union needs to move as well and it needs to acknowledge that we voted to take back control and that’s the most important thing.”

These comments come as the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is locked in intensive online negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost, as differences over future access to Britain’s fishing waters and common standards, including state aid rules, still persist.