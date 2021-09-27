UK’s Eustice: There isn't a shortage of petrol

The UK Environment Minister George Eustice said in a statement on Monday that there is no shortage of petrol.

He added that the “most important thing is for people to buy petrol as usual.”

Eustice said that they “have no plans yet to bring in army to do driving of trucks.”

His comments come as the fuel crisis in the UK aggravates, with the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) having warned that as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets are out of fuel, with the rest of them "partly dry and running out soon".

Earlier, it was reported that the government is considering suspending competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying, per BBC News.

Market reaction

The pound seems to have shrugged off the petrol problem, as GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid the upbeat market mood. The spot is trading at 1.3692, up 0.09% on the day.