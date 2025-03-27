Ukraine's President Zelenskyy expects US to ensure ceasefire is without conditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Wednesday that sanctions on Russia need to stay in place. Zelenskyy further stated that he expects the US to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
"Sanctions against Russia should remain in place and strengthen as long as the Russian occupation continues,” said Zelenskyy
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.19% higher on the day to trade at $3,025.
