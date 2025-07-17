UK Unemployment Rate rises to 4.7% in the quarter to May vs. 4.6% expected

The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in three months to May.

The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at 25.9K in June.

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment rose to 4.7% in the three months to May after reporting 4.6% in the quarter to April, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday.

The data came in above the market consensus of 4.6%.

Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased 25.9K in June, compared with a revised increase of 15.3K in May, above the expected 17.9K figure.

The Employment Change data came in at 134K in May versus 89K in April.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 5.0% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in May versus a revised 5.3% growth booked previously. The market forecast was for a 4.9% reading.

Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, ticked up by 5.0% in the same period after a revised 5.4% in the quarter through April. The data came in with the estimate of 5.0%.

GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report

The UK employment report has little to no impact on the Pound Sterling. The pair is trading 0.19% lower on the day at 1.3398, as of writing.