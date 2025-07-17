UK Unemployment Rate rises to 4.7% in the quarter to May vs. 4.6% expected

- The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in three months to May.
- The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at 25.9K in June.
- GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment rose to 4.7% in the three months to May after reporting 4.6% in the quarter to April, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday.
The data came in above the market consensus of 4.6%.
Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased 25.9K in June, compared with a revised increase of 15.3K in May, above the expected 17.9K figure.
The Employment Change data came in at 134K in May versus 89K in April.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 5.0% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in May versus a revised 5.3% growth booked previously. The market forecast was for a 4.9% reading.
Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, ticked up by 5.0% in the same period after a revised 5.4% in the quarter through April. The data came in with the estimate of 5.0%.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report
The UK employment report has little to no impact on the Pound Sterling. The pair is trading 0.19% lower on the day at 1.3398, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.15%
|0.46%
|0.27%
|0.70%
|0.40%
|0.27%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|0.49%
|0.19%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|0.32%
|0.13%
|0.54%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.46%
|-0.22%
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
|0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|0.22%
|0.51%
|0.12%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|-0.70%
|-0.49%
|-0.54%
|-0.18%
|-0.51%
|-0.38%
|-0.42%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.38%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in negative territory below 1.3400 early Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May, while the Claimant Count Rate remained steady at 5%.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders will likely observe Eurozone HICP data scheduled to be released later in the day. Focus will shift toward the US Retail Sales data for June, due later in the North American session.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid renewed USD buying and reduced Fed rate cut bets. A generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor undermining the precious metal. Persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.