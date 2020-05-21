UK Times: PM Johnson seeking to end reliance on some China imports

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the nation is seeking to end reliance on some China imports.

This follows a number of headlines over the course of the pandemic that show how furious the UK is over China's handling of the novel coronavirus. UK government officials have been accusing China of spreading disinformation about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in its borders.

Conservative PMs have also been urging the PM not to allow Huawei to build Britain's 5G networks. Yesterday, following Conservative MP Richard Drax 's questions to urge Johnson to copy France's review of defence supply chains because of concerns China is buying up companies at risk of going bust during the pandemic, Johnson told the Commons: "Drax is absolutely right to be concerned about investment, to be concerned about the buying up of UK technology by countries that ... may have ulterior motives."