Analysts at TD Securities note that the UK construction PMI data for November was stronger than the consensus as it came at 45.3.
Key Quotes
“The construction PMI rose from 44.2 to 45.3 in November (mkt 44.5), posting a stronger recovery than expected although still sitting at an extremely weak reading. It seems that it wasn't as affected by election/ political uncertainty as the other PMIs for the month.”
