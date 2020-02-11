UK shoppers still wary about spending in January - BRC

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) survey showed on Tuesday that the UK consumer spending failed to benefit from the confidence seen across Britain after December’s PM Johnson’s election win.
Key Findings
Total retail spending edged up by an annual 0.4% in January.
The average increase over the past 12 months was just 0.2%, the lowest since BRC’s records began in 1995, while like-for-like retail sales in January, excluding changes in floor space from one year to the next, were flat.
Paul Martin, a partner at accountancy firm KPMG which produces the survey with BRC, noted: “Although static sales might not appear triumphant, at least it is no further deterioration. Consumer confidence has started to return the post-general election, but we have not experienced any major leaps for the sector yet.”
A separate survey by Barclaycard, which covers a broader range of spending, was more upbeat, showing an annual 3.9% jump in spending by consumers in January, boosted by spending on fuel and at supermarkets.
GBP/USD consolidates the downside
The cable extends its side trend above the 1.29 handle, as markets remain cautious amid broad US dollar demand, China coronavirus concerns and ahead of the key UK economic releases, including the quarterly growth numbers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
