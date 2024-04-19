UK Retail Sales prints 0% MoM in March vs. 0.3% expected

- The UK Retail Sales arrived at 0% MoM in March, miss estimates.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK drops 0.3% MoM in March.
- GBP/USD stays weak near 1.2400 after mixed UK data.
The UK Retail Sales came in at 0% over the month in March vs. 0.3% expected and 0.1% in February, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday.
The Core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, dropped by 0.3% MoM, compared with a 0.3% growth in February.
The annual Retail Sales in the United Kingdom rebounded by 0.8% in March versus February’s -0.3% while the Core Retail Sales increased by 0.4% in the reported month versus -0.4% previous.
Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD maintains the offered near 1.2400 after the UK Retail Sales data. The spot is trading 0.22% lower on the day.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.25%
|0.13%
|0.46%
|-0.20%
|0.42%
|-0.49%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|-0.31%
|0.29%
|-0.54%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.21%
|-0.44%
|0.17%
|-0.67%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.33%
|-0.32%
|0.29%
|-0.54%
|AUD
|-0.46%
|-0.33%
|-0.17%
|-0.33%
|-0.65%
|-0.03%
|-0.87%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.33%
|0.42%
|0.31%
|0.65%
|0.60%
|-0.22%
|NZD
|-0.41%
|-0.28%
|-0.15%
|-0.28%
|0.05%
|-0.61%
|-0.82%
|CHF
|0.40%
|0.53%
|0.66%
|0.53%
|0.86%
|0.21%
|0.82%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
