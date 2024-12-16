UK Preliminary Services PMI rises to 51.4 in December vs. 51.0 expected

- UK Services PMI edged higher to 51.4 in December, beat estimates.
- Manufacturing PMI in the UK fell further to 47.3 in December.
- GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2650 after UK business PMIs.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted further to 47.3 in December from 48.0 in November. The data missed the market consensus of 48.1
Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index rose to 51.4 in December after registering 50.8 in November while bettering expectations of 51.0.
Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “Businesses are reporting a triple whammy of gloomy news as 2024 comes to a close, with economic growth stalled, employment slumping and inflation back on the rise.“
FX implications
GBP/USD builds on gains to regain 1.2650 after the mixed UK PMI data. The pair is adding 0.38% on the day, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.37%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.21%
|-0.33%
|-0.38%
|EUR
|0.13%
|-0.18%
|0.26%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|0.37%
|0.18%
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.27%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.26%
|-0.31%
|-0.08%
|-0.22%
|-0.32%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|0.08%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.33%
|AUD
|0.21%
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|0.22%
|0.10%
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|NZD
|0.33%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.32%
|0.28%
|0.21%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.38%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|0.33%
|0.28%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0500 on Monday after EU PMI data came in better than expected. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to cut rates if data confirm disinflation is on track. Market focus shifts to US PMI data.
Gold clings to mild gains above $2,650 as markets gear up for Fed
Gold opens the week on a moderately positive tone and trades above $2,650, favored by a mild US Dollar (USD) reversal amid lower US Treasury yields. The precious metal, however, is still close to recent lows following a 2.5% sell-off late last week.
Bitcoin rises to new all-time of $106,600, then corrects as markets focus on Fed
Bitcoin price retreats on Monday after reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $106,648 in the early Asian session. The main factor impacting BTC price this week is likely to be the decision of the US Fed on interest rates on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.