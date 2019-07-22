UK PM May spokesman: Iran needs to release ship and its crew immediately

British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that Iran's seizure of the oil tanker was illegal and calling upon them to release the ship and its crew immediately. The spokesman also announced that the foreign minister will make a statement on that matter later in the day.

"It is highly escalatory for Iran to seize a ship going about legitimate business," the spokesman added. "High volume of traffic in region makes it impossible to escort ships individually."

There was no market reaction to these remarks and the UK's FTSE 100 was last up 0.3% on a daily basis.