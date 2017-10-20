UK PM May: Full and final financial settlement will come as final Brexit agreementBy Ivan Delgado
Theresa May, British Prime Minister, continues to speak, delivering a UK national briefing at the EU council meeting.
Headlines
UK PM May: full and final financial settlement will come as final Brexit agreement
UK PM May: it would be irresponsible not to look at every eventuality
UK PM May: I have been clear that I am optimistic about winning a good Brexit deal
UK PM May: we will be going line by line through those financial commitments
