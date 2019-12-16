UK PM Johson's spokesman: Planning to bring Brexit bill to Parliament on Friday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is planning to start the process for the Withdrawal Agreement bill before Christmas and looking to bring it back to Parliament this Friday, PM Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, per Reuters.

"The Withdrawal bill will reflect PM’s agreement with the EU," the spokesman added. "PM made it clear during the election he was aiming for a Canada-style free trade agreement with no political alignment.

The GBP/USD pair doesn't seem to be reacting to these remarks. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 1.3365. Below are some additional quotes.

"We are confident of securing a Canada-style free trade agreement."

"No-deal planning has continued throughout on a contingency basis, but PM has negotiated a good deal."