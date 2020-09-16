UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM having conversations with lawmakers on Internal Market Bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday that the PM and his team continue to have conversations with lawmakers about the Internal Market Bill, as reported by Reuters.

"Our approach to fisheries is to secure a relationship based on existing one between the EU and Norway," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.62% on a daily basis at 1.2967.