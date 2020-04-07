UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits, the PM's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday and further added that the PM was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance.

Key takeaways

"PM has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support."

"PM has not been diagnosed with pneumonia."

"PM's treatment is being determined entirely by his medical team."

"There is still significant spare capacity in intensive care units, including ventilators, in London and across the country."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2340, adding 0.9% on the day.