UK PM Johnson's office: EU willing to offer US zero tariffs without level playing commitments demanded from UK

The European Union is willing to offer the US zero tariffs without the kind of level playing field commitments or legal oversight they are demanding from the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a Twitter thread, commenting on the recently published EU mandate on post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

"The EU's negotiating mandate stresses the importance of its legal autonomy, we equally are determined to protect ours," the statement read. "We just want the same respect for autonomy that the EU has shown countries like Canada and Japan."

GBP reaction

These remarks were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.52% on the day at 1.2995.