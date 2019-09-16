UK PM Johnson: We have just the right amount of time to do a deal

While speaking to reporters following his meeting with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there was a "good shape" of a Brexit deal and added that they have agreed to accelerate the "work ."

"If we cannot do a deal then we come out on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson added. "We are working hard for a deal. This is a difficult moment - we are keen to do it but I don't want people to think it is necessarily in the bag."

Meanwhile, the British pound recovered slightly from the daily low that it touched at 1.2409 in the last hour and was last seen trading at 1.2420, erasing 0.65% on a daily basis.