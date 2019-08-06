UK PM Johnson stresses importance of smooth Brexit transition to Japanese PM Abe

Summarising British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe last week, PM Johnson's office in a statement today said that Johnson and Abe have underlined their commitment to free trade and pursuing an ambitious trade deal.

"Johnson was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK and need for smooth Brexit transition for businesses whatever the circumstances," the statement read, per Reuters.

Although it's unclear how these remarks are impacting the British pound's valuation, the GBP/USD pair continues to erase its daily gains and was last virtually unchanged at 1.2144.