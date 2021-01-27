UK PM Johnson: Perpetual lockdown is not the answer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that ministers will set out new tougher border measures later in the day, as reported by Reuters.

Key takeaways

"We frustration over the pace of vaccine rollout."

"I take full responsibility for all the action during the pandemic."

"There will be a time to learn lessons, now is not the moment to do that."

"There are no easy answers, perpetual lockdown is no answer."

"In the next few weeks, we hope to detail how to exit pandemic."

"We have one of the toughest border regimes in the world."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 1.05% on the day at 6,583.