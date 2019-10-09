UK PM Johnson: Next Conservative Party manifesto to promise a Brexit deal

According to Sky News, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised lawmakers that the next Conservative Party Manifesto will contain a promise to get a Brexit deal. The manifesto will reportedly not promise an automatic no-deal Brexit.

The British Pound failed to capitalize on these headlines after the Chief Brexit Negotiator of the European Union (EU), Michel Barnier, in the last hour said that the EU was not in a position to reach an agreement with the United Kingdom (UK). As of writing, the pair was unchanged on the day at 1.2220.