UK PM Johnson looks to secure Brexit deal with EU within weeks

- Boris Johnson believes that he can strike an EU deal within weeks.
- Boris Johnson heads to Luxembourg for his first face to face meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday.
In an article written in The Telegraph, UK PM Johnson has stated that he passionately believes that he can strike an EU deal within weeks, giving the clearest indication yet that an agreement is close.
"As he heads to Luxembourg for his first face to face meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, the Prime Minister says he is working “flat out” to avoid a no deal exit.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson says he wants to “get this thing done” so that Britain can emerge from Brexit “on a brighter, more cheerful, more confident and global path”.
