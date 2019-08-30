UK PM Johnson: EU less likely to give us a deal if they think Brexit can be stopped

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that it was less likely for the European Union to give the UK the deal that they need if they thought Brexit could be stopped. "We greatly strengthened our position with the EU by preparing properly for no-deal," Johnson added.

Impact of PM Johnson's comments on the British pound was limited and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2177, losing 0.1% on the day. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"I hope MPs will allow the UK to do a deal, and still get ready for no-deal."

"My message to protesters is the worst thing for democracy would be to cancel the referendum."

"If we stop the UK from leaving on October 31, it will do lasting damage to people's trust in politics."

"It will do lasting damage to the major parties in this country."

"We are in the last stages of negotiating with our EU friends."