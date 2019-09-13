UK: Parliament reboot to dictate Brexit – Standard Chartered

Christopher Graham, economist at Standard Chartered, suggests that the recent UK political developments have prompted them to revise their Brexit-related probabilities with the most likely outcome according to our probability tree is no-deal (48%), ahead of a deal (32%) and remain (20%).
Key Quotes
“These are conditional end-state probabilities and are dependent on the following assumptions:
- We now think the prospect of a delay beyond 31 October is highly likely (80%), while the probability of a deal being reached (10%) or the UK leaving without a deal (10%) by this date are low-risk events.
- We assume an extension request will be accepted by the EU. Following this, we assume an early general election (GE) will be called, most likely for late November/early December.
- Based on recent polling, we think the Conservative party has a c.40% chance of winning a majority and being returned to government, most likely resulting in a no-deal outcome. A Labour-led government (either a majority or in an electoral pact) also has a 40% chance of coming to power and would most likely opt for a second referendum. We attach a 20% probability to either a hung parliament or minority Conservative government.
- Given these electoral probabilities, we view the prospect of a no-deal (40%) and a second referendum (40%) by end-January 2020 as high, while there would still be a small prospect of a deal being reached with the EU (20%).
- If a second referendum is called, we think Remain (60%) would have an advantage over both leave options – deal (20%) and no-deal (20%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.11 after mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1100, off the highs. US retail sales beat expectations on the headline but missed on the core. Markets are still digesting the ECB's stimulus and await US consumer sentiment.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales
Risk appetite dominates the financial world, weighing on safe-haven assets. US Retail Sales and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index up next. USD/JPY bullish case prevails, 107.45 critical Fibonacci support.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an early dip and jumped back above the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit remained well below the previous session's volatility swing high to weekly tops.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.