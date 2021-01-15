UK Manufacturing Production rises 0.7% MoM in November vs. 0.9% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, suggesting a dwindling recovery in Britain’s industrial sector in November.

Manufacturing output arrived at 0.7% MoM in November versus 0.9% expectations and 1.7% booked in October, while total industrial output came in at -0.1% vs. 0.5% expected and 1.3% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -3.8% in November, beating expectations of -4.8%. Total industrial output dropped by 4.7% in November, against a -4.2% reading expected and the previous -5.8% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-16.01 billion in November versus GBP-10.175 billion expectations and GBP-11.999 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-8.012 billion in November versus GBP-1.40 billion expected.

