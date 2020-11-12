UK Manufacturing Production rises 0.2% MoM in September vs. +1% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Thursday, suggesting that the recovery momentum in Britain’s industrial sector lost steam in September.

Manufacturing output arrived at 0.2% MoM in September versus 1.0% expectations and 0.7% booked in August, while total industrial output came in at 0.5% vs. 0.8% expected and 0.3% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -7.9% in September, missing expectations of -7.4%. Total industrial output plunged by 6.3% in September, against a -6.1% reading expected and the previous -6.4% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-9.348 billion in September, versus GBP-9.50 billion expectations and GBP-9.01 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-1.654 billion in September versus GBP-2.308 billion previous.

