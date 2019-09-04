UK lawmakers approve Brexit delay law at final House of Commons stage

British lawmakers have approved the law that will block the UK from leaving the European Union on October 31 if there is no deal and force British Prime Minister to demand an extension until January 31, 2020. The vote was 327 vs. 299.

The fact that this outcome was expected failed to trigger a fresh wave of GBP-buying and allowed the GBP/USD pair cling to its strong daily gains above the 1.22 mark. As of writing, the pair was up %1.1 on the day at 1.2217.